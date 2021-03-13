Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday stated hike in cases in Indore and Bhopal is a matter of concern and also mentioned that awareness programmes programs are being carried out for cities reporting over 10 cases.

The night curfew might be imposed in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday due to a spurt in Covid-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

The CM on Friday said that people coming to the state by air, trains or roads from neighbouring Maharashtra -- which is contributing the most number of cases to the daily count of India -- should be thermally scanned.

During the meeting, ways to restrict the influx of people from Maharashtra were also discussed, an official statement said. Chouhan also instructed the officials to ensure that Covid-19 rules are strictly followed by people to prevent the spread of the virus.

He also said: "Truck movement will continue from Maharashtra, but people will undergo temperature check."

























