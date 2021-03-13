Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Hike in cases in Indore and Bhopal is a matter of concern: Madhya Pradesh CM

Hike in cases in Indore and Bhopal is a matter of concern: Madhya Pradesh CM

Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses during an event, in Jabalpur on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 04:47 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Truck movement will continue from Maharashtra, but people will undergo temperature check
  • The night curfew might be imposed in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday due to a spurt in Covid-19 cases

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday stated hike in cases in Indore and Bhopal is a matter of concern and also mentioned that awareness programmes programs are being carried out for cities reporting over 10 cases.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday stated hike in cases in Indore and Bhopal is a matter of concern and also mentioned that awareness programmes programs are being carried out for cities reporting over 10 cases.

The night curfew might be imposed in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday due to a spurt in Covid-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

China aims to vaccinate 70-80% of population by mid-2022

1 min read . 04:24 PM IST

Six killed in protests in Myanmar as US, allies vow to restore democracy

4 min read . 04:13 PM IST

India's first centralised AC railway terminal to start soon. Take a look

1 min read . 04:34 PM IST

How Indian Railways' Kisan Rail has improved farmers' income in Maharashtra

1 min read . 04:02 PM IST

The night curfew might be imposed in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday due to a spurt in Covid-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

China aims to vaccinate 70-80% of population by mid-2022

1 min read . 04:24 PM IST

Six killed in protests in Myanmar as US, allies vow to restore democracy

4 min read . 04:13 PM IST

India's first centralised AC railway terminal to start soon. Take a look

1 min read . 04:34 PM IST

How Indian Railways' Kisan Rail has improved farmers' income in Maharashtra

1 min read . 04:02 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The CM on Friday said that people coming to the state by air, trains or roads from neighbouring Maharashtra -- which is contributing the most number of cases to the daily count of India -- should be thermally scanned.

During the meeting, ways to restrict the influx of people from Maharashtra were also discussed, an official statement said. Chouhan also instructed the officials to ensure that Covid-19 rules are strictly followed by people to prevent the spread of the virus.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said, "Corona cases are rising in the state. Hike in cases in Indore and Bhopal is a matter of concern. Awareness programs are being carried out for cities reporting over 10 cases."

He also said: "Truck movement will continue from Maharashtra, but people will undergo temperature check."

TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.