Hike in circle rates in Gurugram may impact housing demand, say experts

“The step is in the right direction and the aim is to curb the cash components involved in property transactions. This move will make the market more favourable for end users. Also, the decision will act as a deterrent for investors who want to park their unaccounted wealth. However, having said that, Gurugram real estate market needs support from the government to boost sales. It would help if this move came together with a reduction in stamp duty," said Ashwin Chadha, founder and president, India Sotheby's International Realty.