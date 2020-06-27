Home >News >India >Hike in fuel prices making vegetables, fruits costlier in Delhi
File Photo: Mint
File Photo: Mint

Hike in fuel prices making vegetables, fruits costlier in Delhi

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2020, 02:01 PM IST ANI

Transporters say due to the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, the transportation cost has also been hiked, resulting in making the food products costlier

NEW DELHI : Continous increase in the prices of fuel has affected the sale of items in vegetable and fruit markets.

The transporters told ANI that due to the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, the transportation cost has been also been hiked, resulting in making the food products costlier for the consumers.

“Since transportation costs have increased, the market has become costlier. Due to this, the sale has also decreased," a vegetable seller in the Azadpur market told ANI.

Fuel prices were hiked by the oil marketing companies for the 21st day in a row on Saturday.

Petrol and diesel will now cost Rs80.38 per litre and Rs80.40 per litre, respectively, in Delhi.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout