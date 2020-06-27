Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Hike in fuel prices making vegetables, fruits costlier in Delhi
File Photo: Mint

Hike in fuel prices making vegetables, fruits costlier in Delhi

1 min read . 02:01 PM IST ANI

Transporters say due to the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, the transportation cost has also been hiked, resulting in making the food products costlier

NEW DELHI : Continous increase in the prices of fuel has affected the sale of items in vegetable and fruit markets.

Continous increase in the prices of fuel has affected the sale of items in vegetable and fruit markets.

The transporters told ANI that due to the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, the transportation cost has been also been hiked, resulting in making the food products costlier for the consumers.

The transporters told ANI that due to the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, the transportation cost has been also been hiked, resulting in making the food products costlier for the consumers.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

“Since transportation costs have increased, the market has become costlier. Due to this, the sale has also decreased," a vegetable seller in the Azadpur market told ANI.

Fuel prices were hiked by the oil marketing companies for the 21st day in a row on Saturday.

Petrol and diesel will now cost Rs80.38 per litre and Rs80.40 per litre, respectively, in Delhi.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated