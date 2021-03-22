The government on Monday informed the Parliament that increase in minimum pension payout under Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995 (EPS-95) is not possible without compromising the financial viability of the scheme or additional budgetary support

Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar in a written reply said the government had constituted a high empowered monitoring committee for a complete evaluation and review of the EPS 1995. The panel has submitted his report and has recommended, inter-alia, enhancement of monthly pension with fulfilling of certain conditions.

The minister said it is not possible for the government to increase the minimum monthly pension amount without compromising the financial viability of the scheme or additional budgetary support.

The trade unions have been demanding for higher minimum monthly pension under the scheme. Initially, they had demanded a monthly pension of at least ₹3,000 per month to pensioners. Later, factoring in rise on cost of living index, some of them started demanding a minimum monthly pension of ₹5,000 and even more under the scheme.

As per the provisions of this scheme, the amount of a member’s pension is determined on the basis of the period of service and the salary on which contribution has been made by a member in the pension fund, the minister further explained.

The pensioners are given pension from the pooled account in which 8.33% of the employee's pay (statutory limit is ₹15,000 per month) is contributed by the employer and 1.16% of the employee’s pay (up to ₹15,000) is contributed by the central government.

The government, for the first time, started providing a minimum pension of ₹1,000 per month to the pensioners under EPS, 1995 from September 1, 2014 by providing additional budgetary support keeping the widespread demands although there is no provision in the scheme for budgetary support.

