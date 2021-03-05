OPEN APP
New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has termed the hike in platform ticket rates as a "temporary measure" to prevent overcrowding at stations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian Railways in a notification reportedly announced a hike in platform ticket rates at most stations. According to media reports, the fresh notification by the railways stated that the platform ticket price has been increased from 10 to 30.

Issuing the clarification, the Ministry said that regulation and controlling of the crowd at stations is the responsibility of the Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs).

"It is a temporary measure and field activity undertaken by the railway administration in the interest of the safety of passengers and to prevent overcrowding at stations," Ministry said in a statement.

"Deterring more persons to visit the station, the platform ticket charges are increased from time to time after assessing the ground situation. The power to change charges of platform tickets has been delegated to DRMs due to field management requirements," it added.

The Ministry said the measure is in practice for many years and is used occasionally as a short-term crowd control measure and "there is nothing new about it."

Earlier, the Central Railway had increased the price of platform tickets at some key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to avoid over-crowding during the upcoming summer season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A platform ticket now costs 50 instead of the previous rate of 10 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, and neighbouring Thane, Kalyan, Panvel and Bhiwandi Road stations, CR's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said, news agency PTI had reported.

In February, the Railways had announced the "slight hike" in the ticket fares of short-distance passenger trains to discourage people from unnecessary travel.

