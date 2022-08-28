Himachal: 1,553 people died in last five years during monsoon, highest in 2021

Himachal: 1,553 people died in last five years during monsoon, highest in 20212 min read . 06:44 PM IST
- In 2021 alone 476 people died in Himachal Pradesh during monsoon season
- Government property worth thousands of crores was also destroyed
As Himachal Pradesh is ravished by floods that killed several people, the State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta informed that more than 1550 people lost their lives in the last five years.
The highest number of deaths occurred in 2021 when 476 people were killed. Till now, current year saw 276 deaths informed Mokhta providing the data. 240 people lost their lives in 2020 and the number of casualties was 218 in 2019.
A total of 1,553 people have died in the last five monsoons, he said.
From 29 June to 27 August this year as many as 276 people are killed while 508 people were injured during monsoons. Nine people also went missing during this period.
The highest 134 deaths occurred in 49 road accidents, 36 in as many incidents of tree and rock fall, 30 in 12 drowning incidents, 19 in 75 landslides, five in 65 flash floods, three in 13 cloudburst incidents, and 49 in other 29 incidents of electrocution, lightning, snakebite, and fire, according to Mokhta.
Government property worth ₹6,537.39 crore was also destroyed during this period. The highest loss of government property occurred this year amounting to ₹1732.58 crore. The amount was ₹1151.72 crore in 2021, ₹872.32 crore in 2020, and ₹1202 crore in 2019.
The electricity department lost ₹5.72 crore while the Jal Shakti Vibhag incurred a loss of ₹710 crore. The Public Works Department (PWD) lost worth ₹949.62 crore.
Besides, 12,444 houses were damaged in monsoons in the five years, Mokhta said. The highest 5,160 houses were damaged in 2018, followed by 3,031 in 2019, 1,976 in 2021, 1,346 in 2020 and 931 in 2022.
A six-member Central delegation also began its visit to Himachal Pradesh to assess the damage, Mokhta informed
The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), headed by Sunil Kumar Barnwal, Joint Secretary, MHA, will assess the damage caused by natural calamities which include cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides.
The Inter-Ministerial team is divided into two groups- first visiting Kangra and Chamba while second touring Kullu and Mandi on 28 and 29 August, Mokhta said.
A debriefing meeting with state-level officers will also be conducted in Shimla on 30 August after the field visits by the Central team.
