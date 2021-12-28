At least 13 students of Bhakra Senior Secondary School in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh have tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, health officials said, reported ANI .

Bilaspur regional office medical officer of health Parminder Singh said of total 16 samples sent for testing, 13 were found positive.

India has reported 6,358 new Covid-19 cases and 293 deaths in 24 hours, according to data by the Union ministry of health. With a recovery of 75,456, the cumulative recovery rate stood at 98.40 per cent.

The number of Omicron cases has increased to 653, of which 186 have been discharged. The active cases decline by 385, taking the overall count to 75,456. While the Covid-related deaths have surged to 4,80,290, which is 1.38 per cent of the total cases.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.61 per cent on Tuesday which has been less than 2 per cent for the last 85 days. On the other hand, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.64 per cent.

