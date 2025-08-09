Subscribe

Himachal brothers defend marriage to same woman, cite century-old custom

Brothers Pradeep and Kapil Negi from Himachal Pradesh married Sunita Chauhan, following the ‘Jodidar Pratha’ tradition. They emphasised the consensual nature of the marriage and its cultural significance in preventing farmland division among heirs.

Anjali Thakur
Updated9 Aug 2025, 06:06 PM IST
Advertisement
The Negi brothers from Shillai’s Thindo family tied the knot with Sunita Chauhan from Kunhat village, following this age-old custom.
The Negi brothers from Shillai’s Thindo family tied the knot with Sunita Chauhan from Kunhat village, following this age-old custom.(Facebook)

Two brothers from Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district have defended their decision to marry the same woman, saying the arrangement follows a centuries-old community tradition.

Advertisement

Pradeep Negi and Kapil Negi, from Shillai’s Thindo family, married Sunita Chauhan of Kunhat village last month under the ‘Jodidar Pratha’-- a form of fraternal polyandry practised among the Hatti community in the Trans-Giri region. The custom, also known locally as ‘Jodidara,’ is followed in certain parts of Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarakhand.

Also Read | Himachal brothers marry one woman, embrace polyandry tradition; netizens react

In a video posted on Facebook, elder brother Pradeep said the practice is “deeply rooted in culture” and is not a matter of personal publicity. “This is our tradition, and we are not ashamed of it. We are not affected by social media criticism. Similar customs also exist in Uttarakhand’s Jaunsar-Bawar region,” he said.

Advertisement

Younger brother Kapil emphasised that the marriage was consensual. “Our wife, our family, and both of us agreed to it. This was not forced. We have our community’s blessing,” he said.

Also Read | 2 brothers, 1 wife: Why is polyandry practiced by Himachal Pradesh's Hatti tribe

The brothers explained that the primary purpose of such marriages has historically been to prevent ancestral farmland from being divided among heirs — an important consideration for families living in the hills. Traditionally, the eldest brother is regarded as the legal father of children born from such unions.

The three-day wedding, held from July 12 in Shillai, featured folk music, traditional dances, and community celebrations.

Also Read | Woman marries 2 brothers in Himachal, says ‘we believe in being transparent’

Urging people to respect their choice, Pradeep said, “We want to stay united and keep love among us. We are happy, and we don’t want unnecessary judgment from outsiders.”

Advertisement
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsIndiaHimachal brothers defend marriage to same woman, cite century-old custom
Read Next Story