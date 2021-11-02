Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India / Himachal bypolls: Congress wins all three assembly seats, leads in Mandi LS seat

Himachal bypolls: Congress wins all three assembly seats, leads in Mandi LS seat

Himachal Pradesh Bypolls Results 
1 min read . 03:57 PM IST Livemint

  • The BJP had won from Mandi in 2019 and Jubbal-Kotkhai in 2017, while the Congress won from Arki and Fatehpur

Himachal Pradesh bypolls reults: The Congress has won all three assembly seats — Fatehpur, Arki, Jubbal-Kotkhai — and leading in Mandi Lok Sabha constituency of Himachal Pradesh. 

In Mandi parliamentary seat, late chief minister Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh of the Congress is leading over her nearest rival, Kargil war hero Brigadier (retd) Khushal Thakur of the BJP.

In Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly seat, Rohit Thakur of the Congress defeated independent candidate Chetan Singh Bragta. BJP candidate Neelam Seraik came at the third position.

In Fatehpur, Congress' Bhawani Singh Pathania defeated Baldev Thakur of the BJP by 5789 votes. 

In Arki, Congress candidate Sanjay won against BJP's Rattan Singh Pal by 3219 votes.

In Arki, Congress candidate Sanjay won against BJP's Rattan Singh Pal by 3219 votes.

 

 

