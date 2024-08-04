Himachal cloudbursts: 40 people missing, death toll rises to 11; two bridges washed away in Lahaul and Spiti

At least 11 people have died, and 40 others are still missing due to flash floods triggered by a series of cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh over the last few days.

The cloudbursts have occurred in Kullu's Nirmand, Sainj and Malana, Mandi's Padhar and Shimla's Rampur subdivision since July 31.

The bodies of Sonam (23) and three-month-old Manvi were recovered from Rajbhan village in Padhar area of Mandi district, PTI reported, quoting officials.

On Sunday, two bridges were also washed away in Lahaul and Spiti.

#WATCH | 2 bridges washed away in cloudburst, in Lahaul and Spiti, Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/SqxWZ47hOu — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2024

Meanwhile, Indian Army’s rescue operations continued in several areas, including in Rampur district.

The Army has established temporary bridges to establish connectivity between areas cut off to facilitate rescue operations.

The NDRF, SDRF, Home Guard, and CISF teams are also coordinating to carry out the rescue and search operation in Rampur.

Home Guard Commandant RP Nepta told PTI that a review meeting was held on Saturday to take a stock of the situation and there will be work on war footing to carry out rescue and search operations on Sunday.

“There was a review meeting, every agency participated. There will be work on war footing today. All the task forces have been assigned different works. JCBs have arrived. We are making bridges, ropeways at rivers. We are trying to recover as much bodies as possible. The rescue operation is ongoing,” said RP Nepta.

VIDEO | Himachal Pradesh Floods: "There was a review meeting, every agency participated. There will be work on war footing today. All the task forces have been assigned different works. JCBs have arrived. We are making bridges, ropeways at rivers. We are trying to recover as much… pic.twitter.com/IezgVN8hyA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 4, 2024

On Saturday, Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh had said that around 50 people were feared dead in the affected areas and the official number can only be declared after official confirmation and completion of rescue operations.

Singh had also said that the topmost priority of the state government is to retrieve the bodies and restore connectivity in the affected areas of the state as soon as possible.

Watch video The Indian Army also provided food to the people affected by the floods in Samej village of Rampur district.

Jairam Thakur, Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh assembly, was also among the people to eat the food provided by the Army.

VIDEO | Himachal Pradesh Floods: Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur eats food provided by the Indian Army at Samej village. Indian Army has been providing food to the people affected by flood. pic.twitter.com/NxTBp8LAsK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 4, 2024

In the last few days, the monsoon furry has triggered multiple flash floods, cloudbursts and landslides affecting several states of the country, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala.

Over 300 people have lost their lives in Kerala, 15 in Uttarakhand. And 47 people are missing in Himachal Pradesh following natural disasters that occurred due to heavy rain.

Jammu and Kashmir On Sunday, a cloudburst also hit the Cherwan Kangan area of Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Visuals from the scene show vehicles stuck in debris with houses waterlogged disrupting movement.

So far, no causality has been reported in the area.

Speaking to ANI, ADC Ganderbal, Gulzar Ahmad said that no loss of lives has been reported and that the priority is to clear the road. He further said that the people whose houses were affected have been rescued and shifted to safer places.