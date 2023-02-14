Himachal CM holds meeting to end deadlock of Adani-owned cement plants
- Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that issue would be resolved in a way that both parties should not suffer any losses
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired a meeting with the stakeholders to end the deadlock between the executives of the Adani Group-owned cement plants in Bilaspur and Solan districts and truck unions over freight rates.
