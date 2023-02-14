Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired a meeting with the stakeholders to end the deadlock between the executives of the Adani Group-owned cement plants in Bilaspur and Solan districts and truck unions over freight rates.

The chief minister said that the Himachal government was committed to protecting the rights of the truck operators of the state, and added that issue would be resolved in a way that both parties should not suffer any losses.

Emphasizing ending the deadlock, CM Sukhu said that both sides should resolve this issue amicably.

Two cement plants at Barmana (Bilaspur district) and Darlaghat (Solan district) owned by ACC Limited and Ambuja Cements, respectively, have been closed since December 14 due to a dispute over freight charges.

There are about 6,500 trucks attached to the two cement plants and the grounding of trucks has hit the livelihood of thousands of families. The only source of income for operators and their staff members has been blocked and they are facing acute financial problems, representatives of truck unions had said earlier.

Ajay Kapur, the CEO of the conglomerate's cement business, had said in a letter to the chairman of the Permanent Standing Committee that the transportation market was completely controlled by the unions, which decide the rates and deployment of trucks.

This forced the company to close operations after the unions adopted an unworkable position on the freight rate and distribution model, he had said.

Representatives of truck unions said they were awaiting the report of the Himachal Consultancy Organisation (HIMCON) following which the rates would be notified by the government. They said they hoped that the rates would be higher than the existing ones.

The management had been asking truck operators to lower the freight rates to ₹6 per tonne per km. However, the truck unions rejected the demand.