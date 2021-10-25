1 min read.Updated: 25 Oct 2021, 08:20 PM ISTLivemint
Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur on Monday banned trekking and mountaineering activities on all treks in the district. The decision comes on the day three trekkers died following heavy snowfall in the district.
Three trekkers out of a group of 13, died following heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) informed on Monday.