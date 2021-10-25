Himachal district bans trekking, mountaineering after three trekkers die

Himachal district bans trekking, mountaineering after three trekkers die1 min read . 08:20 PM IST
- Three trekkers out of a group of 13, died following heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, ITBP informed on Monday
Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur on Monday banned trekking and mountaineering activities on all treks in the district. The decision comes on the day three trekkers died following heavy snowfall in the district.
Three trekkers out of a group of 13, died following heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) informed on Monday.
"Three trekkers are dead while 10 of them have been rescued. The dead are lying somewhere at around 15000 feet. ITBP team is reaching to the spot today to search the bodies," said ITBP.
The trekkers started their trekking from Rohru to Burua village in Kinnaur district on October 17 and were stranded at area Burua Kanda top due to snowfall in the region.
The deceased have been identified as Rajendra Pathak, Ashok Bhalerao and Deepak Rao.
According to ITBP, 12 of the group members were from Maharashtra, and one was from Kolkata.
The search and rescue operation is underway.
With agency inputs
