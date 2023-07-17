Himachal flood: One dead, 3 injured in Kullu's cloudburst1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 08:55 AM IST
One person died, three were injured, and nine vehicles were damaged in a cloudburst in Kullu's Kias village in Himachal Pradesh. The state has been heavily affected by floods and landslides, with 108 deaths reported so far.
Himachal floods: A person has lost his life in a cloudburst in Kullu's Kias village, said DSP Headquarter Rajesh Thakur, adding that three people are injured and nine vehicles got damaged in the rain-related incident on Monday.
