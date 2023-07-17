Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Himachal flood: One dead, 3 injured in Kullu's cloudburst

Himachal flood: One dead, 3 injured in Kullu's cloudburst

1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 08:55 AM IST Livemint

One person died, three were injured, and nine vehicles were damaged in a cloudburst in Kullu's Kias village in Himachal Pradesh. The state has been heavily affected by floods and landslides, with 108 deaths reported so far.

A damaged road following flash floods triggered by a cloudburst, in Kullu district. (PTI)

Himachal floods: A person has lost his life in a cloudburst in Kullu's Kias village, said DSP Headquarter Rajesh Thakur, adding that three people are injured and nine vehicles got damaged in the rain-related incident on Monday.

“One dead, 3 injured and 9 vehicles damaged in a cloud burst in Kullu’s Kias village," said Thakur as quoted by the news agency ANI.

Himachal Pradesh rainfall has created widespread destruction in the hill state, leading to cloudbursts, landslides, and floods that claimed 108 lives so far, according to the official data released last week.

Among all the affected states in North India, Himachal Pradesh remains the hardest hit, after which Union Home Minister Amit approved the advance release of the second installment of the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) amounting to 180.40 crore.

A total of 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with rescue boats and other necessary equipment have been deployed for rescue operation in Himachal Pradesh.

Apart from this, one Column of 1 PARA SF and 205 Army Aviation Squadron has been deployed at Paonta Sahib for civil evacuation. “Two MI-17V5 helicopters have been deployed for an evacuation mission."

Heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh is set to continue for the next couple of days, with the IMD sounding a red alert for several areas on Sunday.

“OrangeAlert: HimachalPradesh and Uttarakhand likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) during July 16 and July 17," the Met department tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

“Moderate to high risk of flash food over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaour, Shimla and Kullu districts till July 17," IMD Shimla added.

Heavy rainfall in north India has led to several landslides that have in turn blocked roads and left many stranded. Thousands have been rescued by NDRF teams and other disaster management personnel over the past few days as floodwaters entered low-lying areas.

(With inputs from agencies)

17 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM IST
