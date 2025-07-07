Himachal floods: BJP's Kangana Ranaut defends ‘don’t have funds’ remark, Mandi MP calls it ‘her way of expression’

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday defended her remarks about not having disaster relief funds or a cabinet post while visiting the flood-hit areas of Mandi, her Lok Sabha constituency.

According to an India Today report, she said her statements were not controversial and it was her way of expression. “I told the reality to the people about what is in my hands and what is not. As an MP, we have to raise our concerns and bring funds. I have an ambit. I told the people that our party will fulfill all the people's needs (sic),” she told India Today TV.

‘No funds, no Cabinet post’ “When reporters asked me yesterday, ‘When are you rebuilding Himachal?’ I replied that I don't have agencies or a cabinet. This is not my assignment,” Ranaut told PTI while visiting Mandi, where 14 people have died after cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides caused massive destruction last Tuesday.

On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut stated that relief and restoration work is the responsibility of the state government. “As an MP, I can only apprise the prime minister and the home minister of the situation and request central assistance,” she said.

“We act as a link between the Centre and the state, and raise constituency issues with the Union government. I don’t have a cabinet or bureaucracy – I can only review the situation with deputy commissioners and provide feedback,” she added.

Congress failed the people of Himachal: Ranaut After the Congress accused Ranaut of ignoring her constituency, she said that they had failed the people of Himachal Pradesh.

Ranaut visited the disaster-hit Pangloor village of Sainj panchayat in the Gohar area of Nachan assembly segment in Mandi district, where nine members of two families were washed away.

She said people across the state were unhappy with the Congress government and felt “miserable”. Speaking to PTI, Ranaut said, “Congress leaders are quoting me out of context and blaming me for everything, when it is the duty of the state government to provide relief to the victims.”

Asked about Congress leaders accusing her of being absent and unbothered, Ranaut said she does not need lectures from those who have failed Himachal on all fronts.

“Those who have failed in their duties and completely let down the people of Himachal Pradesh have no right to preach to me. The people here are already disappointed with them. I don’t need lessons from those who hold no accountability. I know how to do my job,” she added.

Massive destruction in Mandi after flash floods The heavy downpour in Himachal Pradesh has wreaked havoc, with the state reporting 23 flash floods, 19 cloud burst incidents, and 16 landslides until 6 July, news agency ANI reported.

According to a report issued by the Himachal Pradesh government, at least 78 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of the monsoon on 20 June.

“The cumulative toll due to various monsoon-related disasters in Himachal Pradesh has reached 78 as of July 6,” the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) stated.

Mandi district reported the highest number of rain-related deaths at 17, followed by Kangra with 11. Other severely affected districts include Kullu (3 deaths), Chamba (3), and Shimla (3), the report further said.

Beyond casualties, the state has also suffered widespread infrastructural and economic damage. According to SDMA data, 269 roads have been blocked, 285 power transformers have been affected, and 278 water supply schemes have been impacted. The total loss to public and private property has been estimated at over ₹57 crore.

Mandi district has emerged as the worst-hit region, with the highest number of infrastructure damages reported. A total of 181 roads remain blocked in Mandi alone, while 278 water supply schemes have been rendered non-functional across the state. Key subdivisions in the districts of Seraj, Karsog, Thalout, and Dharampur have reported extensive damage to public utilities, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri informed ANI.