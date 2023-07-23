comScore
Himachal floods: Govt to provide ₹5 crore relief amount to victims in Kullu district

 1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 06:37 AM IST Livemint

Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district has provided a relief amount of INR 5 crore to those affected by floods caused by heavy rainfall. The state is seeking immediate financial relief of INR 8,000 crore from the Union Government

Kullu: People gather at a damaged road after a cloudburst following heavy monsoon rains, at Fojal Village, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI07_22_2023_000264B) (PTI)Premium
Kullu: People gather at a damaged road after a cloudburst following heavy monsoon rains, at Fojal Village, Saturday, July 22, 2023.

After severe devastation due to heavy rainfall, landslides and flooding, victims will be provided with five crore rupees relief amount, said Kullu Deputy Commissioner on Saturday.

He said that victims of heavy rainfall and flood in Kullu district are being offered with a relief amount by the government. People who lost their house, shops and other sources of income are receiving the help. 

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh landslide: NH-5 shut due to landslide in Kinnaur; IMD issues heavy rainfall warning

"Till now, 1,700 families have been affected by the floods. Most of the families were provided with five crores of relief amount", said Ashutosh Garg, DCP, Kullu. 

Monsoon rains LIVE updates

He further added that the employees of the revenue department are working on ground to distribute the relief amounts. It is worth noting that Himachal Pradesh, was ruined by severe floods and incessant rainfall this monsoon. 

Also Read: Himachal flood: One dead, 3 injured in Kullu's cloudburst

Himachal Pradesh has faced the harshest rain and flood disasters in the past 75 years. The state could have received a loss of 8000 crore because of floods, said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder SIngh Sukhu. 

"The central team has visited the state. We have demanded the pending 315 crore rupees of the 2022-23 disaster fund from the Union Government. The loss is estimated to be 8,000 Crore rupees. We are trying to restore the roads, electricity and water supply in the region," said the Chief Minister while talking to media. 

The Chief Minister has asked for the central government's assistance in case of disaster situation. On the continuous heavy rain alert, he emphasised on the need for NDRF and other rescue teams to be on alert.

