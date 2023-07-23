Himachal floods: Govt to provide ₹5 crore relief amount to victims in Kullu district1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 06:37 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district has provided a relief amount of INR 5 crore to those affected by floods caused by heavy rainfall. The state is seeking immediate financial relief of INR 8,000 crore from the Union Government
After severe devastation due to heavy rainfall, landslides and flooding, victims will be provided with five crore rupees relief amount, said Kullu Deputy Commissioner on Saturday.
