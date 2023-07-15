Himachal Pradesh rainfall has created widespread destruction in the hill state, leading to cloudbursts, landslides, and floods that claimed 108 lives so far. The estimated cost of the damage is reportedly over ₹3,738.28 crore. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert till July 18.

Among all the affected states in North India, Himachal Pradesh remains the hardest hit, after which Union Home Minister Amit approved the advance release of the second installment of the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) amounting to ₹180.40 crore.

The union home ministry informed that the Central government has also released the first installment of a Central share of ₹180.40 crore to Himachal Pradesh from SDRF on July 10, 2023, for relief measures of immediate nature, ANI reported.

A total of 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with rescue boats and other necessary equipment have been deployed for rescue operation in Himachal Pradesh.

Apart from this, one Column of 1 PARA SF and 205 Army Aviation Squadron has been deployed at Paonta Sahib for civil evacuation. “Two MI-17V5 helicopters have been deployed for an evacuation mission."

The Central Government has also constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT), to make an on-the-spot assessment of the situation and relief works being carried out by the State Government of Himachal Pradesh. The IMCT would commence their field visits on July 17.

"108 people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh from June 24 to July 14. 36 deaths happened due to landslides, cloudbust, and flash floods and 72 due to Road Accident, Fire, Drowning, fall from Steep Rock, Snake Bite, Electrocution, etc," the government officials' data stated.

The weather office has predicted heavy rainfall for the next five days in Himachal Pradesh. "Heavy to very Heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand and heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh likely to continue during next five days," IMD said.

Meanwhile, the district authority in Kullu has begun the restoration work in the tiny hamlet Kasol where hundreds of people have been stranded after rain wreaked havoc in the northern state this week.

The Deputy Commissioner asserted that the road connectivity to Kasol, Bhuntar, and Tirthan would be restored by today (15 July). Efforts are also being made to restore mobile connectivity in Sainj by way of a very small aperture terminal (VSAT).

(With ANI inputs)