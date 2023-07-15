Himachal floods kill 108 people, cause over ₹3,700 cr monetary loss: Report1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 07:12 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh faces widespread destruction due to heavy rainfall causing cloudbursts, landslides, and floods, resulting in 108 deaths and extensive damage.
Himachal Pradesh rainfall has created widespread destruction in the hill state, leading to cloudbursts, landslides, and floods that claimed 108 lives so far. The estimated cost of the damage is reportedly over ₹3,738.28 crore. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert till July 18.
