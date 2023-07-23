Himachal floods: Loss due to rains and landslides estimated to be around ₹8,000 cr, says CM Sukhu1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that the state has experienced the worst rain and flood disasters in 75 years, with estimated losses of 8,000 crore rupees. He is seeking immediate financial relief from the central government
Due to heavy downpour and severe rainfall, Himachal Pradesh has faced one of the worst disaster in the past 75 years, said state Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday. He also said that the state has incurred a total loss of ₹8,000 crore due to the natural calamity.
