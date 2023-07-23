Due to heavy downpour and severe rainfall, Himachal Pradesh has faced one of the worst disaster in the past 75 years, said state Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday. He also said that the state has incurred a total loss of ₹8,000 crore due to the natural calamity.

After explaining the gravity of the situation, the Chief Minister asked for immediate relief from the Union Government. He presented his demand of the issuance of the pending ₹315 crore of the 2022-23 disaster fund from the Union Government.

"The central team has visited the state. We have demanded the pending 315 crore rupees of the 2022-23 disaster fund from the Union Government. The loss is estimated to be 8,000 Crore rupees. We are trying to restore the roads, electricity and water supply in the region," said the Chief Minister while talking to media.

Teams ready to avert flood like situation due to heavy rainfall

After asking for immediate financial assistance from the central government, the Chief Minister said that the rescue teams are ready and the priority is to save the lives of the people. The immediate relief from the Union Government in the disaster situation was asked by the Himachal CM. He also accused the former Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur of playing politics at the time of disaster.

State CM snubbed Jai Ram Thakur by saying that he is doing politics. At the same time he requested all the party leaders to be united to seek the first installmentt of disaster relief fund for Himachal Pradesh.

"It is not right to say that the disaster relief money has been given by the union government. I don't want to answer Jai Ram Thakur. He is doing politics on it. But I would request him that we should go all together with all parties to get the first installment of disaster relief to Himachal Pradesh," Sukhu said.