Himachal floods: Three central govt teams to visit the state to evaluate losses

Himachal floods: Three central govt teams to visit the state to evaluate losses2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 07:05 AM IST
Three central government teams will visit Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday to evaluate the losses caused by heavy rainfall, estimated at over 4,500 crore, said Himachal Pradesh Minister, Jagat Singh Negi
After heavy rainfall caused severe destruction in Himachal Pradesh in past few days, three central government teams will visit Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday to evaluate the losses in the state.
