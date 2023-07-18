Himachal floods: Three central govt teams to visit the state to evaluate losses

After heavy rainfall caused severe destruction in Himachal Pradesh in past few days, three central government teams will visit Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday to evaluate the losses in the state.

“Three central teams are reaching Chandigarh, they will be visiting Mandi, Kullu and Rohru areas of Shimla district. So far we have assessed an estimated loss of over 4500 crore. The central teams will evaluate it further. Losses may increase further," Jagat Singh Negi told ANI.

Jagat Negi also alleged that the former Chief MInister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur is trying to play politics on the matter. He also said that all the political leaders should focus on restoration.

"I don't understand what Jai Ram Thakur Ji wants to tell, he has been visiting the state and he is meeting people in his car. He is not even getting down from his car," he said in a swipe aimed at the former Chief Minister.

In retaliation to Jai Ram Thakur's allegations, Jagat Negi said, "As far as he is talking about the use of rescue helicopters by us, what is wrong in it? If the helicopter had not dropped me and CPS Sanjay Awasthi, we would not have successfully evacuated the tourists safely."

‘Instead of playing politics, he should speak to me,’ says Negi

Speaking about the dire situation in his state, Negi said, "Even today there was snowfall. Tribal shepherds and locals are still stranded there. Nearly fifty people are there; they are safe and they want the roads to open soon. Today, I have directed ADM Lahaul to open the roads."

Asking the former Chief Minister to work collectively, the state Revenue Minister said, "I want to ask Jai Ram ji, instead of playing politics he should speak to me and inform me about the problems and issues. There is a need to work collectively at this point of time."

Sharing his experience of the rescue operation that he led from the Chandra Taal area of Lahaul-Spiti district, Jagat Singh said,"We were able to evacuate the stranded tourists as the Air Force after airlifting seven people tried another attempt but they failed. They did not want to risk the lives of those to be rescued as it was raining heavily and landing space was not there."

He explaines that the decision to drop him and CPS Awasthi at Losar was taken so that the two can reach the spot after covering 14 km of road covered in snow. He also told that the snow on the 20 km road was cleared overnight and after that they were able to bring out the stranded tourists

Countering Jairam Thakur's criticism for clicking pictures at the spot, he said, “What is wrong if we have clicked pictures there. Those could have been our last pictures. If the rescue helicopters had not dropped us there, those tourists would have been stranded there even now."