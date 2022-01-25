Himachal Pradesh Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday announced free electricity to households up to 60 units per month . He also slashed tariff for some other categories on 52nd Statehood Day.

From 60 units to 125 units, consumer will have to pay only at the rate of ₹1 per unit. Earlier, this rate was ₹1.90. Farmers will also have to pay 30 paise per unit instead of 50 paise.

इसके बाद 125 यूनिट तक मात्र ₹1 प्रति यूनिट की दर से भुगतान करना होगा। पहले यह दर 1 रुपया 90 पैसे थी। किसानों को भी अब 50 पैसे की जगह 30 पैसे प्रति यूनिट की दर से भुगतान करना होगा। — CMO HIMACHAL (@CMOFFICEHP) January 25, 2022

Speaking at a function in Solan, the chief minister said the domestic consumers whose electricity consumption is up to 60 units per month will not be charged any money.

The domestic consumers whose electricity consumption is up to 125 units will be charged only Re 1 per unit, he added.

An official spokesperson said that over 11 lakh domestic consumers will be benefited from this decision and the state government will incur an additional expenditure of ₹60 crore.

The new announcements will be applicable from April this year.

Also, the chief minister said that all constables appointed after 2015 will be eligible for higher pay scale. He said new pay scales for state government employees have recently been announced to ensure benefits of about ₹6,000 crore to about 2.25 lakh employees.

Thakur also announced 31% DA to all state employees on a par with central government employees.

