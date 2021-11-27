Himachal government announces new pay scales for its employees. Details inside

Thakur said that NPS employees would now have freedom to choose any pension fund for investment for ensuring better returns. He said that till now these employees have to invest in only those pension fund selected by the government. He said that all the NPS employees were being provided Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity benefits and now the government has decided to provide Gratuity to NPS employees deprived from this benefit from 15th May, 2003 to 22nd September, 2017.