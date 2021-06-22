Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Himachal govt aims to vaccine 100% of population with first Covid dose by July

Himachal govt aims to vaccine 100% of population with first Covid dose by July

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur
1 min read . 07:10 AM IST Livemint

The Himachal Pradesh government aims to vaccinate 100% of the state's population against COVID with the first dose by July 25, said Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday, adding that the state is not facing a vaccine shortage.

Thakur informed that vaccination had started for people between the ages of 18 to 45 and as many as 27.35 lakh doses have been administered in the state.

"There is no shortage of vaccines, about 5 lakh doses available at present. By June 25, we are aiming to have 100 per cent population vaccinated with the first dose in tribal areas like Lahaul-Spiti, and other areas," he said.

He added, "Vaccination for the 18-45 group has started. We are aiming to administer at least 1 lakh doses per day, though the target is 1.15 lakh doses. So far, 27.35 lakh doses have been administered in the state, covering about 42 per cent of the population.

The centralised free vaccination policy began on Monday under which the government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all Indian citizens above 18 years of age.

