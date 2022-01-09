The Himachal Pradesh government has announced series of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the hill state. The HP Disaster Manage Cell, in its fresh guidelines today, banned all kinds of social and religious gatherings from January 10 to 24. The government also capped the staff attendance across government offices at 50 per cent. Till January 8, Himachal has recorded 2,31,587 coronavirus cases, including 3,864 deaths.

Earlier, the state government had imposed a night curfew and shut the educational institutions till January 26. The Himachal Pradesh HC will issue separate orders with respect to judicial offices.

What's allowed:

1) All the govt offices and departments will work for five days instead of six. They can operate at 50 per cent capacity. They will remain closed on weekends (Saturday and Sunday).

2) No restrictions on office gathering dealing with emergency services.

3) The 5-day opening rule will not apply on offices dealing with emergency or essential services such as health, police, fire, banks, electricity, water and sanitation, public transport, telecom, excise, budget and related incident services/activities etc

4) Academic, sport, entertainment, cultural and political gatherings can open with 50 per cent capacity (Max 100 people indoor or 300 people in open)

What's not allowed

1) Social and religious gatherings completely banned

2) No gathering of over 100 people for indoor and 300 people for outdoor academic, sport, cultural and political events.

3) Total ban on langars (community kitchens)

4) District magistrates can fix timings of shops or markets based on Covid situation in the area.

With PTI inputs

