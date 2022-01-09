Himachal govt imposes more Covid curbs: Here's what's allowed, what's not

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced series of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the hill state. The HP Disaster Manage Cell, in its fresh guidelines today, banned all kinds of social and religious gatherings from January 10 to 24. The government also capped the staff attendance across government offices at 50 per cent. Till January 8, Himachal has recorded 2,31,587 coronavirus cases, including 3,864 deaths.

