SHIMLA :The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Saturday passed a bill that forbids "mass conversion" and increases the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The bill stipulates that the complaints made under the Act will be investigated by a police officer not below the rank of a sub-inspector. The offences will now be tried by a sessions court.

