Himachal govt suspends SSC functioning over recruitment exam paper leak

Functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) was put on indefinite suspension by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government on Monday, two days after an HPSSC employee and five others were detained for allegedly leaking the question papers for the junior office assistant (IT) recruitment exam.
The decision was made in light of various irregularities found in the commission's operation, particularly the recruitment procedure for the JOA (IT) posts, according to a notification released by the state government.
"There has been a reported instance of leak of question paper for the post of Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) (JOA-IT), for which examination was scheduled to be held on December 25 besides information regarding leak of question papers of posts of Junior Auditors and Computer Operators, for which examination is proposed to be held in near future," the order said.
The acts of omission and commission in the HPSSC have not only eroded its credibility but also adversely impacted the larger public interest.
Prima facie, it appears that the commission has not discharged its duties and responsibilities objectively, in a transparent manner as well as with due confidentiality to the detriment of job aspirants, the order added.
