Himachal govt to decide on Old Pension Scheme in first cabinet meeting on Friday

The restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) which was one of the major poll planks of the Congress party during the assembly elections of Himachal Pradesh is going to be discussed in the state cabinet meeting on Friday. The Congress party promised during the elections that they will take the issue during the first cabinet meeting, and after the newly formed cabinet on Sunday, the government is looking towards fulfilling the promise.

