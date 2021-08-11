Landslide in Himachal Pradesh: At least 10 people have died and 14 have been rescued after they were trapped in a major landslide in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), part of search rescue operations, has informed that a total of ten bodies have been recovered from the landslide site in Nugulsari area.

Visuals of shooting stones and landslide at the landslide site near Nugalsari, Kinnaur, HP at 1300 Hrs today. 10 dead bodies have been retrieved so far from the rubble. 14 people have been rescued. #kinnaurlandslide #Kinnaur pic.twitter.com/iuEfLTPY6u — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 11, 2021





Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that 50-60 people are feared to be trapped under the debris and the driver along with the conductor of the bus have been rescued.

"50-60 people could be trapped in the debris following a landslide on a road in Nigulsari area of Kinnaur district. Four people including driver and conductor of the bus trapped in the debris have been rescued," he said.

The chief minister also said operations are underway to rescue those trapped under the debris of falling boulders. Rescue operations by teams of the ITBP, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army and local police are hindered by the falling boulders.

Among the vehicles that came under the rubble as the landslide hit around 12 noon are a 30-seater state transport bus, a truck and four cars. The bus, which was moving from Murang to Haridwar, could not be traced so far and it seems that it may have fallen into the Sutlej river. Over 30 people were said to be traveling in the bus, according to ANI.

In its latest update, the ITBP said no traces of passengers and the bus have been found after clearing the road in Kinnaur. The teams have gone towards the river which flows near the landslide site bed from multiple directions to find the bus, the central force said.

Another dead body retrieved from the spot. Total 5 dead bodies have been retrieved till now. Rescue mission is on.#kinnaurlandslide #Kinnaur #ITBP pic.twitter.com/zqwL8cTRFd — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 11, 2021





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and assured all possible help from the Centre in the rescue operations.

ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey told the news agency that they got a call at 12.15 pm and rescue teams had to wait for over an hour for shooting stones to stop. There are 300 jawans of three battalions including 17th battalion, 19th battalion and 43rd battalion of ITBP at the spot. "The area is currently very dangerous," he said.

A landslide reported on Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway in #Kinnaur District in Himachal Pradesh today at around 12.45 Hrs. One truck, a HRTC Bus and few vehicles reported came under the rubble. Many people reported trapped. ITBP teams rushed for rescue. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ThLYsL2cZK — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 11, 2021

