Himachal landslide update: 3 dead, one missing case reported; Una district worst hit, 288 roads blocked

Himachal landslide update: Flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh led to three deaths in Una district, and caused significant infrastructure damage leading to blockage of road traffic, including on five national highways.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published12 Aug 2024, 07:56 AM IST
Himachal landslide update: Una district worst hit; life thrown out of gear with three deaths and one missing
Himachal landslide update: Una district worst hit; life thrown out of gear with three deaths and one missing

Flash floods took a toll on normal life in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, after several landslides hit the state. Una district was one of the worst affected as water entered houses and inundated roads.

In Bathu Bathri village of the Haroli tehsil in Una district, three deaths have been reported, and one person is missing, the Hindustan Times reported. A seven-year-old migrant girl hailing from Bihar was among the dead.

In addition to the deaths, damage to infrastructure, and loss of machinery were also reported at Bela Bathri Bathu Industrial Area khad in Una district after water inundated industrial units following the flash floods.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh on ‘orange alert’, flash floods block around 300 roads

A petrol pump at Bathu-Bathri on Garhshankar Road near the bridge was washed away.

Amid flash floods in Una, landslides have also occurred in several other districts including Sirmaur and Kinnaur, Chamba, Bilaspur, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla.

Roads and National Highways blocked

An estimated three hundred roads, including five national highways, have remained blocked across Himachal Pradesh.

Officials informed that 138 roads were closed on Friday and 150 on Saturday, HT reported. The report further mentioned that according to the state emergency operation centre data, 96 roads have been closed in Mandi, 76 in Shimla, 37 in Kullu, 33 in Sirmaur, 26 in Chamba, seven in Lahaul and Spiti, five in Hamirpur and four each in Kangra and Kinnaur.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Kangana Ranaut visits cloudburst hit worst-affected areas

Furthermore, Kinnaur district has been cut off from the state capital Shimla following flash floods between Pooh and Kaurik and a landslide on the National Highway 5 near Negulsariin.

Police advisory issued

The Lahaul-Spiti police on Sunday issued an advisory urging residents and travellers to stay away from rivers, streams and low-lying areas due to the possibility of flash floods.

Meanwhile, Una deputy commissioner Jatin Lal on Sunday visited various flood-affected areas of the district to take stock of the situation and reviewed the relief work. The deputy commissioner directed the government machinery to continue the relief and rescue work speedily and effectively so that all possible assistance could be offered to the affected people.

Also Read | Weather today: Red alert in Maharashtra, MP; orange in Himachal, Uttarakhand

The Chandigarh-Manali highway was blocked for hours near the 9th mile after it was struck by a landslide at 10.00 pm late on Saturday. Thousands of vehicles were left stranded on both sides of the road, which has been obstructed for the fifth consecutive night. The road was only cleared for one-way traffic at 7 am on Sunday.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Aug 2024, 07:56 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaHimachal landslide update: 3 dead, one missing case reported; Una district worst hit, 288 roads blocked

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,544.000.00
      Chennai
      71,753.000.00
      Delhi
      71,405.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,126.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue