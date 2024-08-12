Himachal landslide update: Flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh led to three deaths in Una district, and caused significant infrastructure damage leading to blockage of road traffic, including on five national highways.

Flash floods took a toll on normal life in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, after several landslides hit the state. Una district was one of the worst affected as water entered houses and inundated roads.

In Bathu Bathri village of the Haroli tehsil in Una district, three deaths have been reported, and one person is missing, the Hindustan Times reported. A seven-year-old migrant girl hailing from Bihar was among the dead.

In addition to the deaths, damage to infrastructure, and loss of machinery were also reported at Bela Bathri Bathu Industrial Area khad in Una district after water inundated industrial units following the flash floods.

A petrol pump at Bathu-Bathri on Garhshankar Road near the bridge was washed away.

Amid flash floods in Una, landslides have also occurred in several other districts including Sirmaur and Kinnaur, Chamba, Bilaspur, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla.

Roads and National Highways blocked An estimated three hundred roads, including five national highways, have remained blocked across Himachal Pradesh.

Officials informed that 138 roads were closed on Friday and 150 on Saturday, HT reported. The report further mentioned that according to the state emergency operation centre data, 96 roads have been closed in Mandi, 76 in Shimla, 37 in Kullu, 33 in Sirmaur, 26 in Chamba, seven in Lahaul and Spiti, five in Hamirpur and four each in Kangra and Kinnaur.

Furthermore, Kinnaur district has been cut off from the state capital Shimla following flash floods between Pooh and Kaurik and a landslide on the National Highway 5 near Negulsariin.

Police advisory issued The Lahaul-Spiti police on Sunday issued an advisory urging residents and travellers to stay away from rivers, streams and low-lying areas due to the possibility of flash floods.

Meanwhile, Una deputy commissioner Jatin Lal on Sunday visited various flood-affected areas of the district to take stock of the situation and reviewed the relief work. The deputy commissioner directed the government machinery to continue the relief and rescue work speedily and effectively so that all possible assistance could be offered to the affected people.

The Chandigarh-Manali highway was blocked for hours near the 9th mile after it was struck by a landslide at 10.00 pm late on Saturday. Thousands of vehicles were left stranded on both sides of the road, which has been obstructed for the fifth consecutive night. The road was only cleared for one-way traffic at 7 am on Sunday.