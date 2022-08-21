As many as 743 roads, including the Manali-Chandigarh national highway at Mandi and the Shimla-Chandigath highway at Shoghi have been blocked for traffic
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday, in view of the landslides triggered by torrential rains, directed the Deputy Commissioners of the state to ensure immediate relief and rescue operations besides deploying men and machinery at strategic points.
The Chief Minister also said that main roads going towards apple-growing areas and hospitals will be restored on priority. "The chief minister has directed the district administrations to immediately ensure relief, rescue and rehabilitation works in the affected areas," an official spokesperson said.
In tweets, he said officials have been asked to take steps for immediate relief and rescue work and that the state government will urge the Centre to send an additional team for relief and rehabilitation works. He said that tourists must be advised to stay away from slide prone points and river banks to avoid any untoward incidents.
At least 21 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh due to rain-triggered landslides and other weather-related incidents during the past 24 hours, a senior official said on Saturday.According to State Disaster Management Authority, 12 people have been injured and six people are missing.Flash floods and other incidents were reported from 30 different locations in the state.
He also directed all the line departments for maintaining proper coordination for effective rescue operations. He directed the Deputy Commissioners to take decisions regarding closure of schools in their respective districts as per requirement.
Thakur expressed grief over the deaths reported due to landslides and flash floods. The Himachal Pradesh's disaster management department has issued a warning for landslide due to heavy rains predicted in the state till August 25.
The maximum damage has been reported from Mandi, Kangra and Chamba districts, he said, adding that so far 36 weather-related incidents have been reported from the state.
As many as 743 roads, including the Manali-Chandigarh national highway at Mandi and the Shimla-Chandigath highway at Shoghi have been blocked for traffic, he added.