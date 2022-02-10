OPEN APP
Covid-19: The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday lifted night curfew, and allowed social/religious/cultural/political gathering with 50% capacity. 

In an order issued issued today, the government said "there shall be no night curfew in the state".

"All social/religious/cultural/political and other congregations including marriages and funeral are permitted up to 50% of the capacity in indoor built up/covered areas as well as in open spaces/outdoor areas. There shall be strict observance of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and safety protocols during these congregations/gatherings," the order said.

