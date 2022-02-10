Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Himachal lifts night curfew, allows gathering with 50% capacity. Details

Himachal lifts night curfew, allows gathering with 50% capacity. Details

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur
1 min read . 03:42 PM IST Livemint

  • The relaxations came in the wake of decline in Covid cases in the state

Covid-19: The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday lifted night curfew, and allowed social/religious/cultural/political gathering with 50% capacity. 

In an order issued issued today, the government said "there shall be no night curfew in the state".

"All social/religious/cultural/political and other congregations including marriages and funeral are permitted up to 50% of the capacity in indoor built up/covered areas as well as in open spaces/outdoor areas. There shall be strict observance of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and safety protocols during these congregations/gatherings," the order said.

