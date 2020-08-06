Himachal minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary tests COVID-19 positive

SHIMLA : Himachal Pradesh minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary has tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the MPP (multi purpose projects) and power minister stated that his personal assistant Sonu Chaudhary had tested COVID-19 positive. So, he got himself tested and his report is positive, he added.

In a Facebook post, the MPP (multi purpose projects) and power minister stated that his personal assistant Sonu Chaudhary had tested COVID-19 positive. So, he got himself tested and his report is positive, he added.

The legislator from Sirmaur's Paonta Sahib requested those who came in contact with him recently to get themselves quarantined and tested for COVID-19.

Sukh Ram Chaudhary was inducted in the state cabinet along with two other MLAs on July 30. PTI DJI RHL

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.