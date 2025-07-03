Himachal monsoon fury: 63 people killed, 40 missing amid cloudbursts, heavy rains; rescue operation underway

SEOC said 261 roads, including 186 in Mandi district, are closed to traffic in the state, and 599 transformers and 797 water supply schemes have been disrupted due to heavy rains in the past few days.

Livemint
Updated3 Jul 2025, 07:52 PM IST
A vehicle stuck in debris after cloudburst and flash floods at Karsog, in Mandi district
A vehicle stuck in debris after cloudburst and flash floods at Karsog, in Mandi district(PTI)

Torrential rains, flash floods, and landslides continue to wreak havoc across Himachal Pradesh, claiming at least 63 lives in the state since the start of monsoon on June 20, according to the latest official data. 40 others are reportedly missing.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan said, “63 dead, 40 missing due to cloudbursts and other rain-related disasters in the state.”

Chauhan also shared that 1 per cent of the state's population will soon receive Civil Defence training to tackle disasters.

The state emergency operation centre (SEOC) said 261 roads, including 186 in Mandi district, are closed to traffic in the state, and 599 transformers and 797 water supply schemes have been disrupted due to heavy rains in the past few days.

It added that the calamities damaged over 150 houses, 104 cattle sheds, 31 vehicles, 14 bridges, and several roads.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: IMD issues red alert, Beas River sees 'severe flooding'

Mandi death toll mounts to 13

On Thursday, officials said two more bodies were recovered, taking the death toll in the cloudburst and flash flood-related incidents in Mandi alone to 13.

Search is underway for 29 others missing.

While seven bodies were recovered from Gohar, five were from Thunag and one in Karsog subdivisions of Mandi district.

Also Read | Yamunotri National Highway blocked in Uttarakhand, IMD issues ‘red alert’ in HP

Ten cloudbursts, three flash floods and a landslide were witnessed in different parts of Mandi district on Tuesday.

370 people, including 316 in Mandi, were rescued, and five relief camps have been set up.

Two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), alongside police and home guards, are actively engaged in search and rescue operations in the district.

Also Read | Monsoon alert: IMD issues red, orange alert in THESE cities, 10 dead in Himachal

‘Orange alert’

The weather agency has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas across the state for five days from July 5 to 9.

It has also warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of six districts: Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains have continued to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh. Pachhad in Sirmaur district received 133.3 mm of rain since Wednesday evening, followed by Mehra Barsar 92 mm, Jubbarhatti 59.4 mm, Jatton Barrage 566 mm, Una 55.2 mm, Baijnath 55 mm, Brahmani 42.2 mm, Baggi 37.5 mm, Murari Devi 34.6 mm, and Kangra 32.6 mm.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Follow all the latest updates on Israel Iran Conflict here on Livemint.

Business NewsNewsIndiaHimachal monsoon fury: 63 people killed, 40 missing amid cloudbursts, heavy rains; rescue operation underway
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.