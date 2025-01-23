Manali: 19-year-old stabbed to death at winter festival

During the winter carnival in Himachal's Manali, a 19-year-old was allegedly stabbed to death, PTI quoted the police as saying, adding that the accused has been arrested. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the details, the victim has been identified as Dakshya and was a resident of Vasisht near Manali.

The police officials said that the incident occurred backstage at Manu Rangshala on Wednesday night, as hundreds of people were enjoying the cultural night.

The accused attacked the deceased on his neck with a broken glass bottle after an argument, which proved fatal, said the police. The postmortem has been conducted, and the report is awaited.

Kullu Superintendent of Police, Karthikeyan Gokulachandran, said the accused was arrested in the early hours of Thursday.

The police are investigating the reason behind the violent action that led to the boy's death, he added.

As soon as the information arrived, the police rushed to the spot, took the boy to the civil hospital and informed the family members.

Speaking with the media on Wednesday night, the uncle of the victim , Shyam Lal, said that they would place the body of the deceased at Manali Chowk if the accused was not nabbed by Thursday and the people of Manali would take to the streets.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway, police said.

Meanwhile, the performance of Maha Nati in the cultural event by the women of the Right Bank of Manali, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to Friday, the PTI report said.

About Winter Carnival in Manali: The Winter Carnival in Manali has once again emerged as a vibrant platform where artists from various states across India come together to showcase their rich cultural heritage.

The carnival offers an incredible fusion of folk traditions from states such as Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and many others.

This national-level event not only highlights the richness of folk dances but also fosters an exchange of traditions between different regions of India.