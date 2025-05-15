Himachal news: 3 suspected drones seen flying in Sukhvinder Sukhu’s assembly constituency Nadaun

Three suspected drones were seen flying on Wednesday night in Hamirpur’s Nadaun, the assembly constituency of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The flying objects were seen in Gauna and Sera, which is the native village of Sukhu, said a report by news agency PTI citing eyewitnesses.

Upon spotting them, the locals took their videos and pictures and informed the police.

Bhagat Singh Thakur, Superintendent of Police (SP) - Hamirpur, on Thursday said that information regarding two to three suspected drones was received on Wednesday, following which police teams and DSP visited the spot.

However, no object was seen in the sky when the police reached the spot, Thakur told reporters.