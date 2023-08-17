Himachal Pradesh Rains: 72 dead, IMD predicts very heavy rains in 7 districts for next 48 hours. Top points1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 03:38 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh faces deadly floods with over 70 deaths, IAF rescues over 780 people in past 48 hours.
Himachal Pradesh rains: The hilly state has been facing days of relentless rain that have killed more than 70 people till now. Reports have also stated that Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescued over 780 people from flood affected areas in the past forty eight hours.
