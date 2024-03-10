Himachal Police book Independent MLA Ashish Sharma, Congress rebel Chetanya Sharma's father for electoral malpractice
The following development arrived a day after 11MLAs, including six Himachal Pradesh Congress rebels, arrived in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand on Saturday.
The Himachal Pradesh police on 10 March said that they have registered an electoral malpractices case against Independent MLA Ashish Sharma and Himachal Congress rebel Chetanya Sharma's father, reported news agency PTI.
