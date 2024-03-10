Active Stocks
Himachal Police book Independent MLA Ashish Sharma, Congress rebel Chetanya Sharma's father for electoral malpractice

The following development arrived a day after 11MLAs, including six Himachal Pradesh Congress rebels, arrived in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand on Saturday.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presiding over the cabinet meeting, in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI Photo/File) (ANI)

The Himachal Pradesh police on 10 March said that they have registered an electoral malpractices case against Independent MLA Ashish Sharma and Himachal Congress rebel Chetanya Sharma's father, reported news agency PTI

The case is related to the recent Rajya Sabha polls in which six party MLAs voted for the BJP candidate from the state. It was filed based on a complaint lodged by Congress MLAs Sanjay Awasthi and Bhuvneshwar Gaur.

Earlier, six MLAs cross-voted for the lone Rajya Saba seat from Himachal which Congress lost to BJP's Harsh Mahajan. Apart from the six MLAs who cross-voted, three independent legislators had also voted in favor of the BJP nominee.

ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh Congress crisis: Rebel MLAs to stay in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand until…

This triggered a crisis in the state’s Congress government, which appeared to have lost its majority in the assembly.

The following development arrived a day after 11 MLAs, including six Himachal Pradesh Congress rebels, arrived in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand on Saturday. They signaled the infighting in the party is far from over.

On Saturday morning, a bus with Haryana's number plate arrived at Rishikesh's Taj Hotel, reported ANI, adding, that 11 MLAs, including six rebels and three independent MLAs, disembarked from the heavily guarded bus.

This occurred two days after state Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited Delhi after being summoned by the Congress top brass.

Reports say that he went to the national capital to present a report on the political situation and hold discussions on the Lok Sabha elections.

When asked if he would take the six rebels back, Sukhu said on Thursday: “If one realizes one's fault then that person deserves another chance".

Earlier, Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh said he had played the role of a mediator between the Congress high command and the rebels, and that the ball was in the court of the national leadership.

With agency inputs.

Published: 10 Mar 2024, 02:26 PM IST
