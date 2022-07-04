At least 10 people, including school children, were killed and dozen injured after a private bus skilled rolled off a cliff in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday morning.

The incident happened around 8 AM in the Jangla area of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shansher road.

Himachal Pradesh | 10 dead after a private bus rolled off a cliff in Jangla area of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shansher road of Kullu district. Injured being shifted to Local hospitals, teams from Kullu moved to spot: DC Kullu Ashutosh Garg

"The school bus was en-route from Kullu-to Sainj on Neoli-Shansher road in Sainj valley. Death numbers may rise. The rescue operation is underway," said Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg.

Himachal Pradesh | The school bus was enroute from Kullu-to Sainj on Neoli-Shansher road in Sainj valley. Death numbers may rise. Rescue underway, incident happened around 8 am. School kids also believed to be travelling in the bus. More details awaited: DC Kullu Ashutosh Garg

Meanwhile, the injured are being shifted to local hospitals in Kullu. Medical and rescue teams from Kullu have moved to the site of the mishap.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said, "I received news about the private bus accident in Sainj valley of Kullu. The entire administration is present at the spot and the injured are being taken to the hospital. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to bereaved families".

A video of rescue operation has surfaced on the internet. Several teams have continued rescue work in Jangla area of Kullu district.

#WATCH | HP | Several teams continue rescue work in Jangla area of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shansher road of Kullu district where a private bus rolled off a cliff at around 8 am this morning. At least 10 dead, numbers expected to rise.



(Disclaimer: disturbing visuals) pic.twitter.com/KL4S8HfxZb — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic bus accident. While the injured would get ₹50,000 each, the Prime Minister's Office said.