A 2.8 magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi District on Sunday, India Meteorological Department informed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to ANI, tremors of the earthquake were felt at around 4:52 am and it struck at a depth of 4km.

An earthquake of 2.1 magnitude had struck Himchal's Chamba district on Tuesday evening as well. The tremors were felt at 9:15 pm and it struck at a depth of 5km. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

