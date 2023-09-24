Hello User
Himachal Pradesh: 2.8 magnitude earthquake hits Mandi. Details here

Himachal Pradesh: 2.8 magnitude earthquake hits Mandi. Details here

1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 12:59 PM IST Livemint

The tremors were felt around 4:52 am and the earthquake struck at a depth of 4 km, the IMD said.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck off the coast of Timor-Leste, or East Timor, a Southeast Asian nation

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi District on Sunday, India Meteorological Department informed.

According to ANI, tremors of the earthquake were felt at around 4:52 am and it struck at a depth of 4km.

An earthquake of 2.1 magnitude had struck Himchal's Chamba district on Tuesday evening as well. The tremors were felt at 9:15 pm and it struck at a depth of 5km.

Updated: 24 Sep 2023, 12:59 PM IST
