An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Monday at around 10.20 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 08-03-2021, 10:20:43 IST, Lat: 32.92 & Long: 75.88, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, (sic)" NCS wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | What trade freedom did to Bihar’s farmers

The jolt comes days after a quake of 2.4 magnitudes hit the town in February. On the same day, an earthquake of 2.2 on the Richter scale hit Himachal Pradesh's Kangra at 2.33 a.m.

Preventive measures

According to reports, the Chamba administration has decided to make all the hospitals in the district earthquake resistant.

In addition to this, old hospital buildings would be assessed for the impact of earthquakes and their seismic resistance would be enhanced using retrofitting methods.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

