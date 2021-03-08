Subscribe
Home >News >India >Himachal Pradesh: 3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Chamba

Himachal Pradesh: 3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Chamba

The earthquake led to panic in some parts with people rushing outdoors for safety. There were no reports of any damage, officials said. Photo: AP
1 min read . 01:35 PM IST Staff Writer

The jolt comes days after a quake of 2.4 magnitudes hit the town in February. On the same day, an earthquake of 2.2 on the Richter scale hit Himachal Pradesh's Kangra at 2.33 a.m

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Monday at around 10.20 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 08-03-2021, 10:20:43 IST, Lat: 32.92 & Long: 75.88, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, (sic)" NCS wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | What trade freedom did to Bihar’s farmers

The jolt comes days after a quake of 2.4 magnitudes hit the town in February. On the same day, an earthquake of 2.2 on the Richter scale hit Himachal Pradesh's Kangra at 2.33 a.m.

Preventive measures

According to reports, the Chamba administration has decided to make all the hospitals in the district earthquake resistant.

In addition to this, old hospital buildings would be assessed for the impact of earthquakes and their seismic resistance would be enhanced using retrofitting methods.

