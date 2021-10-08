A total of 35 students at a school tested positive for COVID in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur. A total of 67 persons, including the students, tested positive for the virus.

An official said, this took the number of active cases to 317 in the district.

He further added, 35 students of the Navodaya Vidyalaya at Doongri in Hamirpur were found to be Covid positive Friday, while 11 were earlier tested positive for the virus.

The district has recorded 281 Covid-related deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

With 21,257 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases rose to 3,39,15,569, while the number of active cases declined to 2,40,221, the lowest in 205 days, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,50,127 with 271 new fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 14 straight days.

