Five people were killed after an house collapsed due to the heavy rains in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister Jairam Thakur assured all possible help to families
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As several regions of Northern India are currently facing the wrath of heavy rains with the withdrawal of monsoon season, five people died in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh after their house collapsed due to the heavy rains induced landslide. The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur, assured all possible help to the families of the victim.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As several regions of Northern India are currently facing the wrath of heavy rains with the withdrawal of monsoon season, five people died in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh after their house collapsed due to the heavy rains induced landslide. The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur, assured all possible help to the families of the victim.
The house collapsed in a landslide due to the heavy rains. All family members were sleeping when the incident occurred near Ronhat of Shillai sub-division, a police official informed.
The house collapsed in a landslide due to the heavy rains. All family members were sleeping when the incident occurred near Ronhat of Shillai sub-division, a police official informed.
As soon as the incident occurred, the locals and police reached the spot and the rescue and relief work started. Only one person could be retrieved alive from the debris, while other five died. Pradeep Kumar is seriously injured in the incident while his wife, three daughters and a niece died in the landslide.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As soon as the incident occurred, the locals and police reached the spot and the rescue and relief work started. Only one person could be retrieved alive from the debris, while other five died. Pradeep Kumar is seriously injured in the incident while his wife, three daughters and a niece died in the landslide.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Heavy rains are battering the state for the last few days which has led to a blockade of several roads and has also destroyed several crops in the area including apples.
Heavy rains are battering the state for the last few days which has led to a blockade of several roads and has also destroyed several crops in the area including apples.
The road near Debarghat near Pediadhar-Sangrah Highway also collapsed due to the rains and the traffic is diverted to the longer routes.
The road near Debarghat near Pediadhar-Sangrah Highway also collapsed due to the rains and the traffic is diverted to the longer routes.
7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Seven tourists were killed and ten were injured when a tempo traveler fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. The officials said the accident happened at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday near Ghiyaghi in the Banjar subdivision.
Seven tourists were killed and ten were injured when a tempo traveler fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. The officials said the accident happened at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday near Ghiyaghi in the Banjar subdivision.
Five tourists died on the spot, while two others died in hospital from their injuries.
"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of seven people in a road accident in Kullu. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of seven people in a road accident in Kullu. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.