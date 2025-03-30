Himachal Pradesh: Kullu landslide kills 6, injures 5 near Manikaran Gurudwara | VIDEO

Written By Sayantani
Updated30 Mar 2025, 06:51 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh News: Six people have died, and five were injured after trees were uprooted near Manikaran Gurudwara parking in Kullu on Sunday, 30 March. Police and rescue teams of the district administration have shifted five injured to the local community hospital at Jari, informed ADM Kullu, Ashwani Kumar.

Videos of the major accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu surfaced on social media, which showed cars were crushed by the tree branches that fell on them.

People near the Manikaran Gurdwara accident site were heard saying, "Maa" (mom) and "chale gaye, chale gaye" (they are gone, they are gone) while crying and standing next to a Kayal tree that had fallen on a car.

A police team led by SHO Manikaran is present at the site, coordinating rescue and relief operations. The field revenue agency is also on-site, assessing the situation and assisting with emergency measures.

A team of the fire department from Jari is also on its way to the site of the accident. Police are yet to ascertain the identities of the dead.

Manikaran is at an altitude of 1,829 metres and approximately 40 km from Kullu in Himachal Pradesh.

IMD Prediction for Himachal Pradesh

Earlier this week, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in four districts of Himachal Pradesh.

IMD issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi on Thursday.

Hawker, Sumo Cab Driver, and Tourists among Dead

The incident took place around 5 PM when debris from a hill caused the tree to collapse, trapping bystanders.

In the tragic incident in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, six people lost their lives when a tree fell near the Manikaran Gurudwara. Eyewitnesses reported that a pine tree, uprooted by strong winds, collapsed onto the road right in front of the Gurudwara, crushing a hawker, a Sumo driver, and three tourists who were present at the scene.

Following the incident, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kullu, Vikas Shukla, promptly headed to the location to assess the situation.

(Further details awaited)

First Published:30 Mar 2025, 06:38 PM IST
