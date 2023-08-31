News
Himachal Pradesh: A tragedy in many parts
Sanjeev Kumar , Mayank Aggarwal 10 min read 31 Aug 2023, 12:13 AM IST
SummaryOfficially, nearly 400 people and over 16,000 animals have died across the state, while damage to infrastructure and property has run into thousands of crores of rupees.
Shimla: 10 July is a date that will forever be etched in the mind of Shrawan Kumar, 68, a farmer in Sihardi village of Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district. That night, heavy rains triggered landslides that destroyed his home, his fields and roads in the area. In a tragic turn, the mountain of debris on the road near his home prevented the family from getting Kumar’s elder brother, Krishan, who was ailing, to a hospital. He died that night.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less